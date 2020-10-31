After Punjab, Rajasthan Introduces Three Bills to Negate Farm Laws

Rajasthan is the latest state to take a step to negate the impact of the central government’s Farm Laws. The Rajasthan government on Saturday, 31 October, introduced three bills in the state Assembly to counter the Farm Laws enacted by the Centre recently, reported The Indian Express.

Rajasthan’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, introduced the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 on the first day of the Assembly session.

The state minister also introduced the Code of Procedure (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 during the session.

" “The farm laws passed by Centre without taking states into confidence has seen widespread protests. Centre is lying to farmers and we are trying to secure their rights and will pass farm bills here similar to those in Punjab.”" - State Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas to ANI

Earlier in October, Punjab had passed four bills to counter the Centre’s farm laws. The bills barred the sale or purchase of wheat or paddy below the minimum support price, made forcing farmers to sell below MSP punishable and also prevents black-marketing of food grains.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly also approved the Chhattisgarh Krishi Upaj Mandi (Amendment) Bill 2020.

