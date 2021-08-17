Punjab Police recovers huge cache of arms, ammunition in Batala

The weapons seized by police.

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 17 (ANI): Two days after arresting two terrorists, the Punjab Police on Tuesday recovered another cache of hand grenades and arms and ammunition concealed by them at Dhariwaal-Batala road near village Suchetgarh in Batala district.

According to the Office of Director General of Police, Punjab, "Notably, the Amritsar Rural Police on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, had arrested two terrorists identified as Amritpal Singh and Sammy, both residents of Amritsar after recovering two hand-grenades, one Pistol (9mm), along with live bullets and magazines from their possession.

The duo, allegedly associated with a UK-based terrorist entity, had been operating on the directions of UK-based terrorist Gurpreet Singh Khalsa alias Gurpreet.

Sharing details, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta said that following the disclosures of the accused persons, SSP Amritsar Rural Gulneet Singh sent a team led by SHO Gharinda to carry out a search operation at village Suchetgarh on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

He said that the police team has recovered four more hand grenades, besides, three Pistols (9 mm), six magazines and 30 live rounds from the spot.

The preliminary investigations indicated that the recovered arms and ammunition were to be used to disrupt the peace and harmony and create a sense of terror in the state of Punjab, he added.

The DGP said that following the development, the police have also added sections of 13, 16, 18, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the FIR. Earlier, the FIR no. 187 dated 16.8.2021 u/s 25/27 Arms Act and 3,4,5 of Explosive Substance (Amendment) Act, had been registered at Police Station Gharinda, Amritsar.

It is pertinent to mention that just a few days before Independence Day, the Punjab Police had also recovered Tiffin Box fabricated into an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or Tiffin Bomb along with five hand grenades and 100 rounds of 9mm pistol, reportedly dropped through drone, from village Behedwal, PS Lopoke in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, in view of the large number of intel inputs indicating plans by Pak ISI and terrorist elements based abroad, who are working in close collaboration with the ISI, to carry out an attack in India on or around Independence Day, Punjab Police had made extensive security arrangements at the borders. Special security checkpoints were set up and patrolling was intensified 24X7. (ANI)