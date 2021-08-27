Punjab: Ludhiana Woman Dies by Suicide Over Alleged Dowry Harassment

Chandigarh, August 27: In a shocking incident, a married woman died by suicide on Wednesday. Reports inform that the deceased, who was living with her sister after his husband allegedly threw her out of his home, was found hanging by a girder. The police has reportedly recovered a suicide note wherein the deceased has accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment. An investigation is underway and the accused have been arrested. The incident has been reported from Namdev Colony in Ludhiana in Punjab.

The deceased's mother told Hindustan Times that the woman started facing harassment over dowry soon after her marriage, adding that her son-in-law was unemployed and forced the deceased to work and earn a living. The deceased was reportedly thrown out of from her in-laws home by her husband around eight months back and was living with her sister. Her mother alleges that when the deceased called up her husband to wish on their fifth marriage anniversary he misbehaved with him which led to her taking this extreme step. Ahmedabad Woman Hangs Self After Being Harassed by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry and Other Petty Issues.

“On Tuesday, as it was her fifth wedding anniversary, my daughter called her husband to wish him. But he misbehaved with her. Upset over it, my daughter ended her life by hanging herself from a girder on Wednesday,” the deceased's mother, who is also the complaint in the case, alleged as reported by the Hindustan Times. The couple were married for five years and a have a child together. Dowry Claims Life in Delhi, Pregnant Woman Hangs Self After Being Beaten, Harassed by Husband for Dowry.

Meanwhile a case has been registered in this matter. SI Baldev Raj told HT that an FIR has been filed under sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. The deceased's husband and mother in law, who she allegedly accused of dowry harassment in the suicide note recovered by the police, have been arrested by the police.