Punjab election: Why winning won't be a cakewalk for AAP

Atul Sangar - Editor, BBC News Punjabi
·6 min read
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with AAP Punjab Chief Ministerial Candidate Bhagwant Mann and others during a road show for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates during Punjab assembly election campaign, on February 13, 2022 in Amritsar
The Aam Aadmi Party is giving a tough fight to the Congress

As the northern Indian state of Punjab votes to choose its next government, there's one buzzword in the air: change.

Everyone is promising it. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which impressively became the main opposition party in its debut in the state in 2017, is counting on its assurance of changing the plight of Punjab's voters to help it win.

Both the regional Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - which had to do massive damage control after initially speaking in favour of the controversial farm laws - and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hope voters' discontent with the ruling Congress party will see them through.

Even the Congress says if given another chance, they will change - by moving away from top-down decisions and keep the common citizen front and centre.

Voters are also clear they want accountability from their representatives, and are unlikely to be swayed by the number of freebies being announced by every political party.

"Political parties haven't solved any of our problems," says Bhano, a Dalit (formerly untouchable) daily-wage labourer who says she hasn't got government assistance despite crushing poverty.

She echoes the sentiments of millions of ordinary Punjabis who are struggling to find jobs, access public education and health and make a living from agriculture.

"The awareness that common people need to assert themselves and raise their voices for their rights gained ground during the farmers' protests. People have now started demanding accountability from their representatives for the promises made to them. This will play a role in the voters' decision," says Jagtar Singh, a writer and senior journalist.

Artist Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches to a painting of various political leaders on it ahead of Punjab assembly elections, on February 13, 2022 in Amritsar, India.
Political parties are offering a slew of freebies to voters

That's why the AAP - which has never been in power in Punjab and is showcasing its governance record in national capital Delhi - is giving a tough fight to the Congress, which had won 77 out of 117 assembly seats in the last assembly election.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief and Delhi chief minister, alleges that both the Congress party and the SAD have failed to keep their promises to people despite being in power for decades since the state was formed in the 1960s.

"In Delhi, we have provided free medical facilities, improved education in government schools and provided 24-hour electricity supply. We will do the same in Punjab if you give us a chance," he says.

The AAP was the first to announce a chief ministerial candidate - two-time lawmaker Bhagwant Mann, who drew huge crowds throughout the campaign - while other parties were still putting their houses in order. The party and Mr Mann have also been targeted by their rivals, establishing them as a major contender for power even in a multi-cornered contest.

While the AAP's freshness may give it an edge, it won't be a cakewalk.

Charanjit Singh Channi, current chief minister and the Congress's biggest hope, is from the Dalit community, which forms 32% of Punjab's population. In his four months at the helm - after Amarinder Singh left the Congress after a bitter break-up - Mr Channi has projected himself as a common man whose heart beats for the ordinary Punjabi.

India&#39;s opposition Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi (C), Navjot Singh Sidhu (2R) and Punjab&#39;s state chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi (2L) walk during their visit at the Golden Temple ahead of state assembly elections in Amritsar January 27, 2022.
Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi (left) is the Congress's big hope

His appointment in September was seen as a politically astute call by the Congress - it led to fracturing of the power held by the Jat Sikh community and also appealed to Dalits.

But the Dalit vote is not a monolith so it's hard to predict if it will consolidate behind Mr Channi, the state's first Dalit chief minister.

He faces other challenges - the Congress is trying hard to shake off allegations of ineffective governance. It was also distracted in recent months by infighting and trying to pacify the bruised egos of top leaders such as Sunil Jakhar and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who hoped Mr Singh's departure would ease their way to the top.

Mr Channi's image was also dented by a raid by the Enforcement Directorate, a federal agency that fights financial crime, on his nephew over allegations corruption in sand mining contracts - Mr Channi has said these were politically motivated.

He also sparked a controversy by asking voters not to give chances to "outsiders" from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar - in an apparent attack on Mr Kejriwal and Mr Modi who are not from Punjab. He was forced to clarify later that he didn't mean any disrespect to people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the BJP had pounced on it, accusing Mr Channi of insulting the state's icons.

"Who is the chief minister insulting? Sant Ravi Dass (a Dalit icon) was born in Benaras (in Uttar Pradesh state). Where was Guru Gobind Singh (the last of the 10 Sikh gurus) born (Patna in Bihar)?" he asked at a recent rally.

Mr Modi's BJP is in an alliance with two regional parties, including the one formed by Mr Singh, the former Congress chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talks with Punjab Lok Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (L) during an election rally for the upcoming Punjab state assembly elections, in Jalandhar on February 14, 2022.
PM Modi's (right) BJP is in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh (left)

The prime minister has also attacked Mr Kejriwal based on an unverified allegation made by one of the AAP leader's former colleagues, who has accused him of supporting Sikh separatists.

Mr Kejriwal has dismissed the allegation, saying he must be "the world's sweetest terrorist who builds hospitals".

The BJP is also battling farmer anger over the three controversial laws that were repealed after a year of protests. But its alliance may get a push from the Hindu minority community in the state, which has usually sided with the party in power at the centre.

The SAD, which walked out of its alliance with the BJP over the farm laws, is trying hard to regain lost ground. It was expected to see a revival after the Congress couldn't prove the allegations - which propelled it to power in 2017 - that senior SAD leaders had colluded with people responsible for incidents of sacrilege between 2014 and 2015.

But that hope was dashed when it took too long to announce a strong stand against the farm laws. While it later supported the farmers' protests, resigned from Mr Modi's cabinet and cut ties with the BJP, the issue still rankles in the minds of many voters.

The party, like its rivals, has announced a slew of freebies, including interest-free education loans for students to go abroad - which counts on the aspirations among young people to migrate to other countries due to lack of jobs in Punjab.

Though the farmers' protest was a big election issue, candidates backed by the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, an alliance of 22 farmer unions, which took shape after the agitation, are unlikely to win, observers say.

Read our coverage of elections in India:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Australia accuses China of shining laser at warplane

    The Australian defence ministry said the laser illuminated the plane, potentially endangering life.

  • Halle Berry Flashed Her Underwear Beneath Her Winter Coat

    "serving a look, no cost to you."

  • Canada is playing fast and loose with the rule of law to suppress the Freedom Convoy. Where's the outrage?

    Canada is playing fast and loose with the rule of law to suppress the Freedom Convoy. Where's the outrage?

  • Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Police, some on horseback, pushed into crowds of demonstrators to clear them from the streets of downtown Ottawa on Friday, arresting more than 100 and hauling away vehicles that had been blocking the capital's core for over three weeks in a protest against pandemic restrictions. Fearing escalation or violence, Ottawa police had sought to disperse protesters with fines and threats of arrest, but on Friday hundreds of officers moved in despite frigid temperatures and freshly fallen snow, slowly clearing one part of the city. There were tense moments during the day as some protesters were dragged from their vehicles, and others who resisted the police advance were thrown to the ground and had their hands zip-tied behind their backs.

  • This Nordstrom chiffon wrap is 'perfect' for spring — and it's only $45

    Meet your new favourite layering piece.

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta's home victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Hawks made 18 of 32 3-point shots and shot 50% overall. Bogan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 23 points. Cole Anthony led Orlando with 23 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell