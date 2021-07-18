In Punjab Congress Saga, Fresh Attempts to Block Sidhu's Elevation

In what may spell fresh trouble for the Congress' Punjab unit, a group of 10 party MLAs have written to the Lutyens high command, urging the Grand Old Party "not to let down CM Captain Amarinder Singh, due to whose unrelenting efforts the party stands well entrenched in Punjab," reported news agency ANI.

The letter came amid reports of a meeting among Punjab Congress MPs to be held later on Sunday, purportedly to block the elevation of the disgruntled cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state party President, reported NDTV.

According to the report, during the meeting organised by Chief Minister Singh's wife, lawmakers will press the leadership to not promote Sidhu.

As old-timers backing the Amarinder camp expressed dismay over Sidhu's elevation in Delhi, Sidhu himself has been camping in Delhi, where he reportedly met 50 party MLAs on Saturday and is expected to meet more in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar said an urgent meeting of all party MLAs and district heads will be held in Chandigarh on Monday.

"In the meet, a resolution will be passed & sent to party chief that whatever decision she takes regarding Punjab will be respected by all," Jhakar told news agency ANI.

What Happened Before?

Earlier, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that "any decision taken by Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be acceptable to all", indicating that he is okay with the elevation of Navjyot Singh Sidhu to the post.

However, the 79-year-old veteran politician has placed certain caveats to this appointment, reported NDTV.

The development came after senior Congress leader Harish Rawat met Singh, amid reports that Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be appointed as the Punjab Congress chief, replacing Sunil Jakhar.

What Were the Caveats?

Reports suggest that Rawat met Singh to inform him of the high command's decision of appointing Sidhu as president.

The latter is said to have expressed his unhappiness on how the high command handled the appointment of the PCC president. He said that premature announcements were made and stories were “leaked", reported The Indian Express.

Singh reportedly told Rawat said that he should be involved by the party leadership while taking important decisions and that Sidhu's appointment should complement his efforts in helping the party come back to power in the next year's elections, reported NDTV.

He also demanded that he be given a free hand in reshuffling his cabinet and appointing working presidents under Sidhu, said the report.

Both NDTV and The Indian Express reported that Singh, when asked by Rawat to publicly meet Sidhu, said that he will not do so until the probable president apologises publicly for his tweets.

Earlier in May, Sidhu had issued multiple tweets attacking the Chief Minister.

