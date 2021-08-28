As Punjab Congress Row Continues, Harish Rawat Meets Rahul Gandhi

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat met party leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Saturday, 28 August, amid continuing turmoil in the state party unit.

Afterwards, Rawat said he had a "very short meeting" with Gandhi and briefed him about the situation in Punjab.

"I have already briefed the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi). I will go to Punjab in a day or two. I will definitely meet CM Captain Amarinder Singh and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu," Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On reports that he has asked the party to be relieved as Punjab Congress in-charge, Rawat said, "In Congress, whatever the party leadership decides, is the final decision. I will continue working as long as they ask me to."

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Remark Sparks Row

Rawat had reportedly met party President Sonia Gandhi on Friday regarding the developments in Punjab Congress, including the row over Navjot Singh Sidhu and his advisers' remarks.

On Friday, the newly-appointed Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will "not spare anyone" if not allowed to make decisions. "I have asked the high command to allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that the Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades. Nahin toh eint se eint bajaa doon (I will not spare anyone),” he said.

Meanwhile, Sidhu's adviser Malwinder Singh Mali also resigned on Friday, amid the controversy over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.

The crisis in the Punjab Congress comes months ahead of the Assembly elections in early 2022, in which the party would be looking to hold on to power in the face of competition from the the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

