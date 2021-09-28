Can't Compromise on Punjab's Future: Sidhu Steps Down as State Congress Chief
Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday, 28 September, resigned from his post. Sidhu announced his decision in a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
In his letter, Sidhu wrote:
"“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise to Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. (sic)”" -
— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 28, 2021
Tendering his resignation, Sindhu stated: “Will continue to serve the Congress.”
(This is a developing story.)
Also Read: Beef With Navjot Sidhu or 'Cooking Lamb'? What Next for Captain Amarinder Singh
. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Can't Compromise on Punjab's Future: Sidhu Steps Down as State Congress ChiefIPL 2021: KKR Wins Toss, DC Bat First; Southee Makes Debut, Prithvi Out Injured . Read more on Politics by The Quint.