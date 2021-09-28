Can't Compromise on Punjab's Future: Sidhu Steps Down as State Congress Chief

Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday, 28 September, resigned from his post. Sidhu announced his decision in a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

In his letter, Sidhu wrote:

"“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise to Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. (sic)”" -

Tendering his resignation, Sindhu stated: “Will continue to serve the Congress.”

(This is a developing story.)



