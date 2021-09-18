'Humiliated': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Resigns, Says Still a Part of Congress

Ahead of crucial Congress meeting in Chandigarh, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, 18 September stepped down from his post amid calls for leadership change within Punjab Congress. This comes months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Addressing the media at the Raj Bhavan after tendering his resignation, Singh said that he had conveyed to party president Sonia Gandhi that he felt humiliated.

"I feel humiliated by the way talks transpired. I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told that I will be resigning today," he said, adding that this is the third time in recent months a meeting of MLAs has been convened.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh submits his resignation to the Governor.

Clearing the air on reports of him resigning from the Congress as well, Singh said that he is very much a part of the party and will consult his supporters for the future course of action.

The resignation comes just before a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet is scheduled to be held at the party office in Chandigarh with the party's Punjab observers Harsh Rawat, Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary in attendance.

The CM's son Raninder Singh earlier took to Twitter to write, "I am proud to accompany my father to Raj Bhawan when he submits his resignation as CM of Punjab and leads us as head of our family into a new beginning et all."

Earlier, Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar took to Twitter to hail party leader Rahul Gandhi for solving the "Gordian knot".

"Kudos to Shri Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this Punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled Congress workers, but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis," he tweeted.

Along with Jakhar, Sidhu and party leader Ambika Soni are said to be the front runners for the CM post in case of Singh's ouster.

