Punjab CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin of those killed in Moga road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for families of those killed in a bus accident in Moga district.

Taking to Twitter, he informed that 50,000 will be provided to seriously injured and free treatment will be provided to those who have sustained minor injuries.

"Have directed the District Administration of Moga to immediately provide ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to seriously injured in today's bus accident. Free treatment will be provided to all others who have sustained minor injuries," Singh tweeted.

The incident took place in Moga district on the Jalandhar-Barlanda road, where two buses collided with each other. Three people have died while 40 were injured. (ANI)