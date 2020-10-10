Punjab Chief Secretary reviews COVID-19 situation ahead of festival season

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 10 (ANI): Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday reviewed arrangements and preparedness of the state to contain COVID-19 and asked the concerned departments to ramp up the oxygen and other facilities in the state and private hospitals as a second wave of the pandemic may come after the festival season.

According to an official release, Punjab Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Hussan Lal told the Chief Secretary that 35,000 COVID care kits have already been sent to the field and still 1000 kits are available at the headquarters.

The release said that Mahajan asked the concerned departments "to ramp up oxygen and other facilities in the state and private hospitals as the second wave of the pandemic may come after the festival season".

Mahajan said that farmer produce will be promptly lifted and payment will be released in the stipulated timeframe.

"Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure prompt lifting of the produce and release of payment to farmers within the stipulated timeframe of 72 hours as directed by the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh," she said.

Mahajan also said that departments should ensure strict monitoring to eradicate the stubble burning menace from the state. (ANI)