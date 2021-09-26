Punjab Cabinet expansion: 15 Congress MLAs take oath as ministers

A visual from the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 26 (ANI): A total of 15 Congress MLAs took oath as ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led new State Cabinet on Sunday.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh in the presence of Channi and his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni.

Congress MLAs Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Randeep Singh Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Gurkirat Kotli were sworn-in as ministers in the Punjab Cabinet.

As per official information, Kuljit Singh Nagra was replaced by Randip Singh Nabha in the new Cabinet.

Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on September 20, days after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of Punjab Chief Minister following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After his resignation, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he felt "humiliated" adding that he had been summoned thrice by the central leadership in the past two months.

These developments came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)