Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 Results 2021 Declared: Here's How to Check

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday, 30 July, declared Class 12 result 2021. The result was scheduled to declare at 2:30 PM, but it got delayed because PSEB's website crashed.

This year, around 3.08 lakh students registered for PSEB class 12 exams, reported Indian Express.

Students who enrolled to appear for Punjab board class 12 2021 exam can check their result on PSEB's official website: pseb.ac.in.

How to Check PSEB Class 12th Result 2021

Visit PSEB's official website: pseb.ac.in

Click on Class 12th 2021 result link

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on submit

Download and save it for future use

Students can get their result via SMS as well. In order to check result through SMS, students need to type PB12 <roll number> and send to 56767650.

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12: Evaluation Criteria

This year, Punjab board class 12 final exams were cancelled by the Government of Punjab in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result has been evaluated on the basis of performance in Classes 10, 11, and 12.

According to the evaluation criteria, 30:30:40 formula has been used to evaluate the final result. 30 percent of the marks are based on class 10 board result (average of best three subjects), other 30 percent have been evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in pre-board, practical examination in Class 11, and the remaining 40 percent weightage is given to practical exams, internal assessments and pre-board of class 12.

