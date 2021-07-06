Punjab: Amarinder Singh To Meet Cong President Sonia Gandhi Today

Punjab chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 6 July, amid efforts by the party high command to resolve the factionalism in the party’s state unit ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

Though Singh was in Delhi twice last month to meet the three-member Congress panel trying to resolve the infighting in Punjab party unit, Singh did not get to meet with the Gandhis.

Singh’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi comes just days after Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to present his side.

Meanwhile, Sidhu has been counting on Priyanka and Rahul for support in his standoff with the two-time chief minister.

A senior state leader was quoted as saying, “Tuesday’s meeting is an indication that discussions on resolving the rift in Punjab Congress have entered the phase of final decision-making on how to accommodate Sidhu,” Hindustan Times reported.

The chief minister is opposed to Sidhu having the role of heading Punjab Congress.

All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge Punjab affairs Harish Rawat had, on 24 June, stated that the Congress president would take a decision on the government and organisational set-ups by 8 to 10 July.

While Sidhu’s team said he is back in Patiala, his continued attacks on the chief minister on the ongoing power crisis and power purchase agreements (PPAs) have left party members wondering if the rift will worsen.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)

