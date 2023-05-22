Punisher actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58

Actor Ray Stevenson – known for films including King Arthur and Punisher – has died at the age of 58, his representatives have confirmed.

The Northern Irish actor died on Sunday, though no further details were immediately made available.

Stevenson also starred in multiple television shows including as soldier Titus Pullo in the BBC/HBO series Rome from 2005-2007, as well as a spin-off series for the Star Wars franchise.

He starred as Porthos in the 2011 film The Three Musketeers – alongside Luke Evans, Matthew Macfadyen and Milla Jovovich – and was in Divergent with Kate Winslet and Zoe Kravitz in 2014.

Ray Stevenson, Luke Evans and Matthew Macfadyen arriving for the world premiere of The Three Musketeers (Ian West/PA)

More recently, he appeared as the villainous Governor Scott Buxton in the 2022 Oscar-winning Bollywood film RRR.

Stevenson began his career appearing on TV shows in the 1990s then landed action roles in Hollywood films starting in the 2000s.

His first major role came in Antoine Fuqua’s 2004’s movie King Arthur, alongside Clive Owen, Ray Winstone and Keira Knightley.

The actor played Dagonet, one of the knights of the Round Table.

In 2008, Stevenson landed the lead role in Marvel’s Punisher: War Zone, where he played the titular character and his alias Frank Castle – becoming the third actor to do so onscreen.

He later appeared in other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Asgardian warrior Volstagg in Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.

We are sad to hear of the passing of Ray Stevenson. You may recognize Ray as Baylon Skoll from the upcoming Ahsoka show on Disney+. You may also remember his work as the voice of mandalorian super commando Gar Saxon in The Clone Wars. Our sincerest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/lFiZziuZbj — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) May 22, 2023

Stevenson also held various roles in the Star Wars universe, lending his voice to Disney’s popular Mandalorian series.

At the 2023 Star Wars celebration in London, it was announced he would appear in the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Following news of his death the Peter Mayhew Foundation, set up by the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, tweeted: “We are sad to hear of the passing of Ray Stevenson.

“You may recognise Ray as Baylon Skoll from the upcoming Ahsoka show on Disney+.

“You may also remember his work as the voice of Mandalorian super commando Gar Saxon in The Clone Wars. Our sincerest condolences to his family.”

Actor James Purefoy, who portrayed Mark Antony in Rome, tweeted: “So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss.”

Film director James Gun tweeted: “Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today.”