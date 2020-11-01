Pune: Fake army recruitment racket busted, three held

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): In a joint operation Military Intelligence of Southern Command, Pune city Crime Branch along with Pune cyber cell on Sunday busted a fake Army recruitment racket during Common Entrance Exam (CEE) at AIPT grounds and arrested three persons for cheating several candidates.

According to a statement issued by the police, the accused have been identified as Jaidev Singh Parihar (serving as a clerk in Army), Vel Singh Rawat and Ravindra Rathod. Police seized 13 original school documents and admit cards of aspirants.

"An information regarding army recruitment scam for today's exam at AIPT was received, acting jointly with military intelligence team, unit-2 and 5 crime branch of Pune city police officers detained suspects Jaidev Singh Parihar and VelSingh Rawat and interrogated them," police said.

"They also roped in one Ravindra Rathod to tutor the aspirants," police added.

The group demanded Rs 1 to 2 lakh from aspirants and assured them confirmed job with the Indian Army.

About 19 such students were in their trap as per primary information accessed by police. Further investigation underway.

A case has been registered at Wanowarie police station, the involvement of these suspects in other recruitments, as well as the involvement of more people, is being probed, the police added. (ANI)