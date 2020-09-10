Pune: 2 Undertrial Prisoners Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Escape From Makeshift Jail, Search Ops Underway

Pune, September 10: Two undertrial prisoners who tested positive for coronavirus escaped from the temporary jail set up by Yerawada Central Prison in Pune at about 1 am on Thursday. The jail officials informed that search operation is underway.

In a similar incident in June, a COVID-19 positive undertrial accused, who was out on bail, escaped from a hospital in Haryana's Jind wearing a PPE kit, but was nabbed hours later. COVID-19 Positive Undertrial Accused Escapes From Hospital in Jind Wearing PPE Kit, Nabbed Later.

Two Undertrial Prisoners Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Escapes From Jail in Pune

Two undertrial prisoners who tested positive for #COVID19 escaped from the temporary jail set up by Yerawada Central Prison in Pune at about 1 am today. Search underway: Jail Official #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020





In a similar incident last month, A COVID-19 positive prisoner escaped from a temporary jail located in front of Hariparwat police station in Agra. The 24-year-old was sent behind the bars in case of mobile phone theft.