Punchcut Names Nate Cox Vice President of Design and Jodi Burke Vice President of Insights

Expands Creative and Strategy Leadership to Shape the Future of Digital Product Design With Breakthrough Product Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Punchcut , a leading digital product design and innovation firm specializing in Conscious Experience Design, is pleased to announce the promotion of Nate Cox to Vice President of Design and Jodi Burke to Vice President of Insights. Nate and Jodi, both long-term veterans of the firm, bring exceptional digital design acumen and understanding of new technology, customer behavior, and shifting societal norms which drive the creation and wide adoption of next-generation digital products.



With partners Ken Olewiler, CEO, and Judy Howe, COO, Nate and Jodi will expand the firm’s executive leadership team to guide the continued growth of Punchcut. As the head of Design, Nate will help clients translate the boldest product visions into meaningful innovations that drive business growth and influence markets. Jodi will lead Punchcut’s Design Intelligence Practice, which includes strategy, research and design technologies that inform and enable clients’ strategic product decisions.

“Nate and Jodi have been at Punchcut since its early years, and the two of them represent our ethos: to serve as futurists who see what others don’t, designing creative, seamless experiences that improve human interactions and transform companies for tomorrow,” said Ken Olewiler, CEO and Co-Founder at Punchcut. “Both are key contributors to Punchcut’s remarkable growth and industry leadership. We look forward to continuing to serve clients alongside them and look forward to their inspiration, influence, and leadership for Punchcut team members and our clients.”

Punchcut Conscious Experience Design Leadership

Nate is an inspiring creative leader who is responsible for Punchcut’s overall design mission. He brings visionary design acumen and a unique ability to balance the most modern design methods with intuitive and natural user experience systems to create products that are highly creative, yet practically grounded. Nate regularly lends his expertise to many of Punchcut’s most transformative engagements with clients like Ford, Visa, and Samsung. He helps clients embrace disruption and change with new products that can rewrite the rules of a market and customer engagement. As an interdisciplinary design expert, Nate excels at leading teams to craft solutions that help companies ensure their products enhance people’s relationships with their world across digital and physical boundaries. Nate is a classically trained visual designer, and received a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University.

Insights to Guide Product Design Decisions and Strategies

Jodi is a highly successful creative leader responsible for translating Punchcut’s unique capabilities in user research and design technology into products that transform businesses. Adept at cross-discipline initiatives, she drives innovative projects and collaborations with Punchcut clients and recently served as a lead on engagements with Google, Toyota, and Amazon. Her passion for user-centered design solutions and technological innovation are paramount as she leads the firm’s growing team of product researchers and design technologists. Jodi began her research career while getting her Bachelor of Arts in History from Smith College.

To learn more about accelerating product and service design efforts in response to shifting consumer values and technology disruption, we invite you to explore more from Punchcut:

About Punchcut

Punchcut is a digital product design and innovation company that specializes in future experience transformation. We consult with the world’s top companies to envision, design and realize next-generation digital products and services that more consciously engage customers and transform businesses across emerging technologies. We provide Design Acceleration services that spark future vision, energize product design and fuel design team growth for our partners. Learn more at www.punchcut.com , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

