Pumps Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Major pumps market players include Sulzer Ltd., KSB, Gardner Denver, Flowserve Corp, Grundfos, Xylem Inc., Thompson Pump, Roper Pump Company, Atlas Copco, Ebara Corporation, MultiQuip, Doosan, Magnum Pumps, Wacker Neuson, Generac Holdings, Sulzer Ltd., and Baker Hughes.

The global pumps market size is projected to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Various nations are witnessing urbanization and industrialization at a high rate, prompting the demand for different types of pumps for varied purposes. Some of the important trends that will play an important role in the development of the market are mentioned below:

Europe market sees application across building & construction sector:

Europe pumps market size will become worth more than $16 billion by the year 2027. The regional construction sector is growing at a high pace, thanks to increased industrialization and urbanization. A lot of renovation and reconstruction activities are taking place in many nations to enhance the quality of infrastructure offered to the public. These factors will increase the demand for pumps in the region in activities like dewatering and pressure boosting.

Demand for stationary pumps grows in Europe:

Portable and stationary pumps are widely used across Europe for various purposes. Stationary pumps will find considerable demand among end-users in the region. They have a motor which is placed above the ground level and relate to the help of a vertical shaft to the pump’s bottom. They are powered by diesel engines or electric induction motors.

Stationary concrete pipes are mainly used in buildings, construction sites, water conservatories, bridges, and tunnels. The placement of concrete happens with the help of these pumps, leading to the creation of infrastructure like swimming pools and sidewalks.

Europe oil & gas industry increases demand for pumps:

Many nations across Europe are indulging in exploration and mining activities. Oil and gas exploration activities are rising in the region, which will increase the demand for pumps by many folds. These devices are an important part of exploration activities as they can extract large amounts of oil and other natural resources from the deepest ground levels.

Many companies in the oil & gas sector are putting in thorough research and development efforts to create advanced technologies that will enhance the overall performance of extraction pumps.

Germany pumps market gains traction:

Germany market is predicted to witness notable progress in the coming years because the country has a strong presence of some of the most reputed manufacturing and fine chemical companies. Pumps like vacuum dry ones are heavily used in the production of semiconductors. For this purpose, certain gases are passed through a chamber which helps form a thin film on a silicon wafer surface.

Pumps provide a highly reliable low pressure that plays an important role in the formation of this thin film. Europe has a strong line-up of reputed producers like Grundfos, Atlas Copco and Sulzer that are instrumental in the production of high-quality and durable pumps.

Improved water infrastructure drives pumps use in APAC region:

Asia Pacific pumps market will register a growth rate of 4% through 2027. A major reason for this is rise in demand for proper water supply infrastructure to provide the public with access to drinking water. The need for having proper sanitation systems will propel the demand for pumps as they can help in draining out any kind of slurry and sewage materials.

The overall level of groundwater systems has reduced to a great extent because of their over-usage for different purposes. This is where pumps will be highly demanded as they can bring out extra water and replenish the water levels.

Technological advancements propel pumps development:

Many companies in APAC region are introducing innovative techniques and technologies to change the way pumps are being manufactured. Technologies like 3D printing and computer modeling have helped organizations in changing the overall structure of their pumps. These technologies have helped firms in making a predictive analysis about the performance of these pumps and make desired changes as per the results.

Asia Pacific records significant use of non-submersible pumps:

Submersible and non-submersible pumps are widely used by end-users for different purposes. Non-submersible pumps will gain traction in the coming years because of the beneficial features they offer. Some of the benefits are lesser wear and tear, higher efficiency, and easy maintenance. These types of pumps are popularly used in gardens and homes to remove water and fluids from sumps, irrigated areas, and ponds.

Water treatment plants raise need for pumps in North America:

Governments across the North America region are raising their investments to encourage the construction of wastewater treatment plants to increase the efficiency of sanitation systems in the region. The need to have a desalination process to have access to clean water will raise the demand for wastewater treatment facilities. These facilities will require pumps to treat industrial wastewater and improve its overall quality before its disposal into freshwater bodies.

Role of portable pumps in firefighting in North America:

Some of the examples of portable pumps are submersible ones that are used to prevent water from entering a residential or commercial basement. Since they can be completely submerged in water, they are highly resistant to corrosion. They are quite light and easy to carry, making them a preferred choice among customers.

Portable pumps play an instrumental role in firefighting applications in North America. This is because innovative pump technologies are being introduced and the air-cooled engines used are undergoing technical transformation as well. Since these pumps are portable in nature, they are very easy to use and are highly reliable in various firefighting operations. The US witnesses a large number of urban as well as forest fires every year, highlighting the need for pumps across firefighting equipment.

