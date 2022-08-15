Pumpkin Spice Season Is Here — Dunkin' Announces Its PSL Release Date

Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice season is just around the corner with Dunkin' announcing the release date of its fall beverages and snacks.

The franchise has unveiled its full menu for the upcoming season including coffee, donuts and more. Leading the collection is the popular Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte available in hot and iced options, as well as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which boasts notes of brown sugar and warm fall spices. Dunkin' is also introducing its new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, which features Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl. Elsewhere, drinks include the Blood Orange Dunkin' Refresher, served chilled over ice.

In pastries, the fall lineup features the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich as well as Dunkin’s glazed Pumpkin cake donut, Pumpkin MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats and Pumpkin Muffin.

The fall range of drinks and snacks will be available from August 17 to September 13. Learn more about Dunkin's upcoming menu here.