The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks—here are 10 pumpkin spice products you need if you're obsessed

Nusrat Sultana, Reviewed
·4 min read
It is officially pumpkin spice season. Celebrate with pumpkin spice products like a candle and this Squishmallow.
Calling all pumpkin spice fans: Starbucks brought back its esteemed Pumpkin Spice Latte, which means it is officially pumpkin spice season—starting right now. We’re not sure what it is about the flavors of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and clove but Americans just can’t get enough: according to Forbes, consumers spent about $600,000,000 total on pumpkin spice products in 2019, and that number is only growing.

At this point, PSL is not just an era or a movement—it's a way of life. You can find it mixed into everything from cakes to even noodles, hand soap and deodorant. ​​If​​ you’re just as obsessed as we are, keep scrolling for more pumpkin spice products that’ll be a perfect accompaniment to your Starbucks latte. From foods and home decor to household goods, it’s time to celebrate the fall season by inundating your home (and your life) with the PSL’s warm, cozy vibe: a perfect way to come out of a sleepy summer. 

1. The classic K-cups

This box comes with 32 pods.
This box comes with 32 pods.

Starting off the list are the classic Starbucks PSL K-cups—the easiest way to enjoy a PSL at home all season long (and cut down on the Starbucks trips). Our Celebrations Editor Brittany Romano, is a fan: “I can attest the Starbucks PSL K-cups are amazing.” Meanwhile, Beauty Editor Jessica Kasparian is celebrating the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew” (which combines Starbucks Cold Brew with sweet vanilla syrup, pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice).

This box comes with 32 pods.

$24 at Amazon

2. A nice cup of tea

Vahdam is&nbsp;a&nbsp;certified carbon neutral brand.
Vahdam is a certified carbon neutral brand.

If you’re not much of a coffee drinker, you can still enjoy the seasonal flavor with caffeine-free pumpkin spice herbal teas. Vahdam, a certified carbon neutral brand, combines pumpkin spice with turmeric and cardamom for a traditional sweet-spicy taste.

$15 at Amazon

3. A Squishmallow to keep you company

This PSL Squishmallow is huggable, adorable and seasonally appropriate.
This PSL Squishmallow is huggable, adorable and seasonally appropriate.

You need something fun and cute to keep you company while you’re cozying up at home with your PSL: A 14-inch pumpkin spice latte Squishmallow should do the trick just fine. It’s huggable, adorable and seasonally appropriate, making it everything a plush toy should be.

$20 at Amazon

4. Pancakes for a perfect fall breakfast

Add chocolate chips, blueberries or pumpkin spice powder when making these PSL pancakes.
Add chocolate chips, blueberries or pumpkin spice powder when making these PSL pancakes.

A perfect fall breakfast involves pumpkin spice pancakes! Most reviewers are loyal return customers of this ready-to-make pancake mix from Krusteaz, complimenting its taste, convenience and how fluffy the pancakes turn out every time. Add chocolate chips, blueberries or pumpkin spice powder for extra zest and have fun with it.

$18 at Amazon

5. The quintessential candle

This candle includes natural essential oils and notes of buttercream and vanilla.
This candle includes natural essential oils and notes of buttercream and vanilla.

No PSL list is complete without the quintessential candle. This handmade pumpkin spice vegan soy candle from Etsy brand sweetwaterdecor is scented with natural essential oils and includes notes of buttercream and vanilla for a homey feel. Reviewers love the clean, non-chemical smell. It has a burn time of 60-plus hours.

$28 at Etsy 

6. A pumpkin spice coffee creamer

The Chobani coffee creamer is plant-based.
The Chobani coffee creamer is plant-based.

Monica Petrucci, Senior Staff Writer of Kitchen & Cooking, says that the Chobani Coffee Creamer is her go-to whenever she wants a fall treat. It’s plant-based, packaged sustainably and entirely delicious.

$6 at Amazon

7. Scented kitchen essentials

This kit includes a hand soap, a dish soap and a countertop spray.
This kit includes a hand soap, a dish soap and a countertop spray.

Bring the warm, homey scent of pumpkin spice into the kitchen too with Williams Sonoma’s Pumpkin Spice Kitchen Essentials Kit. The limited-edition kit includes a hand soap, a dish soap and a countertop spray, all made with botanical and environmentally friendly essential oils. What’s better than your hands, dishes and entire kitchen smelling like hot pumpkin bread, pecans and brown sugar? It’s like a hug in scent form.

$20 at Williams Sonoma 

8. A delicious-smelling body scrub

Ingredients like shea butter, pumpkin enzymes and sweet almond oil will exfoliate and hydrate.
Ingredients like shea butter, pumpkin enzymes and sweet almond oil will exfoliate and hydrate.

Follow up your PSL hand-washing with a pumpkin spice scented sugar scrub from Tree Hut and come out literally smelling like autumn. Not only will the scent make you feel all snug inside but ingredients like shea butter, pumpkin enzymes and sweet almond oil will exfoliate and hydrate, leave your skin feeling good and smelling delicious.

$11 at Ulta

9. A sugar-free syrup kit

The three-pack includes flavors Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin Caramel and Pumpkin Cheesecake.
The three-pack includes flavors Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin Caramel and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

If you’re craving PSLs but need a sugar-free low-calorie option for your beverage, this pumpkin spice syrup from Jordan's Skinny Syrups is your best bet. The three-pack includes flavors Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin Caramel and Pumpkin Cheesecake. Our Style Editor Anthony Palliparambil, Jr. loves it: “Back when I observed a keto diet, these were a go-to when I wanted a little seasonal treat. I still buy them now!”

$18 at Amazon

10. A PSL toilet spray

This PSL toilet spray is plant-based and chemical-free.
This PSL toilet spray is plant-based and chemical-free.

If you’d rather your bathroom smell like pumpkin spice than you, go for this pumpkin spice scented toilet spray from Poo Pourri. Plant-based and chemical-free, it ensures your, well, toilet will always smell warm and welcoming and not at all off-putting, even after no. 2.

$10 at Poo Pourri 

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is back: Shop PSL must-buys

