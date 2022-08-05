Pumpkin spice already? Fall Oreo flavor set to return this month after five-year hiatus

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Summer may not be over yet, but one unforgettable fall product is slated to be back on shelves in grocery stores six weeks ahead of autumn.

Oreo announced Wednesday that its Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies will return Aug. 15 – for a limited timed – ending a five-year drought of the cookie for consumers.

"OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are the classic original snack cookies you’ve always known and loved," the brand wrote on its website Wednesday. "But with this unforgettable twist of pumpkin spice flavor to celebrate fall."

Pumpkin-flavored items have become synonymous with fall over the years. Some of last year's adventurous pumpkin spice products included Twinkies, ramen, ravioli and alcoholic seltzers.

The best of pumpkin spice from 2021: Pumpkin spice seltzers, cereal and ramen

Even '2 cookies' can affect health: Eating processed foods is hurting your brain, study says.

Oreo's pumpkin spice flavor is back in 2022.


The cookie features two golden wafers filled with pumpkin-spice-flavored creme and, like regular Oreos, are "dunkable and delicious."

Oreo says the pumpkin-spice cookies are "great snacks for sharing with friends, serving at bonfires, fall-themed parties or even as surprise Halloween treats."

Last July, the cookie company released another limited-edition cookie flavor, Apple Cider Donut.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oreo returns Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies for limited time

