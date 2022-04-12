Pumpkin the celebrity alpaca reminds elementary school kids learning isn’t always hard

Martha Quillin
·3 min read

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a hard couple of years for the students and teachers of Ballentine Elementary School.

So on Tuesday, school Principal Lutashia Dove went soft.

Alpaca soft.

“He’s so soft, I’m about to cry,” said Tessa Edwards, 7, a Ballentine first-grader who lined up with hundreds of her classmates Tuesday to meet Pumpkin the alpaca and take a turn stroking his silky fur.

“He’s so soft, I just want to grab him and squish him,” a third-grader confessed.

“He’s like a teddy bear,” said another.

Through it all, Pumpkin sat quietly on a strip of pavement between the school building and the playground, his feet curled up beneath him, his nutmeg-colored hair fluttering in the light breeze. Sometimes he closed his eyes and appeared to nap.

Students in Sarah Knotts&#x002019; third grade class experience the touch of Alpaca fleece on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Ballentine Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina, N.C. Hundreds of students as Ballentine got the opportunity to pet Pumpkin and have their photo take with the visiting Alpaca.
Students in Sarah Knotts’ third grade class experience the touch of Alpaca fleece on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Ballentine Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina, N.C. Hundreds of students as Ballentine got the opportunity to pet Pumpkin and have their photo take with the visiting Alpaca.

Pumpkin is a local celebrity

“This is just how he is. He’s very docile,” said his owner, a local hobby farmer who uses only her first name, Sue, at Pumpkin-centered events to keep the focus on the young lamoid.

He’s one of 40 or so animals Sue has on her 8-acre farm, she said, including a total of four alpacas. While kin to the more familiar llama, alpacas are smaller, more flat-faced and fluffier.

Pumpkin — Sue pronounces it “Punkin’” — is a bit of a local celebrity. Since she brought him home from a Charlotte hobbyist four months ago, Sue has taken him to visit more than a dozen local schools and drives around town with him in the car sometimes. He weighs between 30 and 40 pounds, she said, so he’s light enough for her to scoop up and set down in the back seat of her Mercedes SUV.

Ballentine Elementary School teacher Monica Rehl takes a selfie with fourth grader Juliette McInnis and Pumpkin the visiting Alpaca on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Fuquay-Varina, N.C.
Ballentine Elementary School teacher Monica Rehl takes a selfie with fourth grader Juliette McInnis and Pumpkin the visiting Alpaca on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Fuquay-Varina, N.C.

While he spends most of his time outdoors, Pumpkin is house-trained and is allowed inside. He especially likes to doze off watching alpaca videos on Youtube, Sue said. When he wakes up and sees another alpaca, sometimes he gets up and kisses the TV.

At 7 months old, Pumpkin has more than 3,000 likes on his Facebook page.

As Sue walked him on a leash around the back of Ballentine Elementary on Tuesday, excited students pressed against a second-floor window squealed and waved, saying, “We love you, Pumpkin!”

Sue walks Pumpkin her Alpaca back to her car after a visit to Ballentine Elementary School on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Fuquay-Varina, N.C.
Sue walks Pumpkin her Alpaca back to her car after a visit to Ballentine Elementary School on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Fuquay-Varina, N.C.

An emotional benefit

Hosting him for an hour-long single-exhibit petting zoo was a great treat, teachers said, after everything they’ve been through the past two years: canceled in-person classes, then a socially-distanced, masked return but without a lot of the fun events the school usually plans.

No theater groups, no musicians, no writers-in-residence.

“What have they had to look forward to these past two years?” asked Dove, the principal. At first she wasn’t sure about having a live animal at the school – another Wake County Public School had a minor issue recently with a visiting hawk that declared its own recess – but said she researched it and decided the emotional benefit was worth the risk.

Pumpkin was perfectly behaved, as were the students. One teacher, Becky Martin, jumped out of line, though.

“I just have to pet him one more time.”

Averie Farmer, a first grader at Ballentine Elementary School pets Pumpkin the Alpaca on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Fuquay-Varina, N.C. Hundreds of students as Ballentine got the opportunity to pet Pumpkin and have their photo take with the visiting Alpaca.
Averie Farmer, a first grader at Ballentine Elementary School pets Pumpkin the Alpaca on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Fuquay-Varina, N.C. Hundreds of students as Ballentine got the opportunity to pet Pumpkin and have their photo take with the visiting Alpaca.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.