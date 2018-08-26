Pump the brakes everyone, Josh Donaldson is here to stay (for now)

Blue Jays fans, please. Stop for a second and… breathe. In through the nose, out through the mouth. In through the nose, out through the mouth.

You can relax because Josh Donaldson’s locker suddenly emptying does not mean that a trade involving the 2015 American League MVP is imminent.

It was this tweet from Scott Mitchell of TSN on Saturday that resulted in an entire fanbase losing its collective mind.

Not sure this means anything, but Josh Donaldson’s locker in the clubhouse was cleared out sometime over the last 24 hours. Just an empty stall with a nameplate now.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 25, 2018





I get it: he’s a fan favourite. But it was just a simple tidy up! Through a team spokesperson on Sunday, Donaldson told media that he had simply asked the Jays’ staff to pack things up for when he plans to hit the field again. Therefore, for the time being, he isn’t going anywhere.

He just needed his stuff.

Besides, in order to help a postseason-bound club, he needs to prove that he’s healthy enough to play and be traded by Aug. 31. We’re just five days out.

Josh Donaldson asked #BlueJays staff to pack his locker so he has his things. "I want to play soon and wanted to make sure I have everything I need to do that," Donaldson said via team spokesman — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 26, 2018





It’s been a difficult campaign for the 32-year-old. He’s only seen action in 36 games due to a calf injury that he can’t seem to shake.

Speaking of being unable to shake an injury, Toronto will officially be without the services of veteran shortstop Troy Tulowitzki for the rest of the season. There is a silver lining to the story, though, as he expects to be healthy and ready for go for 2019.

The 33-year-old has been battling a variety of ailments in the year including a ligament tear and compression fracture in his right ankle, as well as the removal of bone spurs from both heels.

He feels like he can’t compete on a regular basis right now. Once he returns though, he’s made is clear where he wants to be playing.

“I’m a shortstop,” he said. “If someone’s better than me, I’ll pack my bags and go home.”

Toronto Blue Jays’ Josh Donaldson, left, talks with teammate Troy Tulowitzki at baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla in February (The Canadian Press via AP).

These stories away from the field have distracted everyone from the hot play occurring on it.

The Jays are winners of their last five straight and slugger Kendrys Morales has gone yard in six consecutive games. The feat has tied a franchise record shared by Jose Cruz Jr.

Need Mo info on Monina's ELITE streak? 🔹 It's tied for the longest in @MLB

🔹 It's tied for the longest in team history

🔹 He's homered 7 (!!) times in 6 games

🔹 He's extended his hit streak to 9 games 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zdRCD3eTCH — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 25, 2018





He’ll attempt to extend that streak to seven Sunday afternoon at the Rogers Centre against the Philadelphia Phillies.

So, instead of worrying about what might happen with some of the squad’s biggest stars, let’s just sit back and enjoy what the team’s healthy players are doing, why don’t we?.

