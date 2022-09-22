PUML To Launch Wearable NFTs, Get Paid To Get Better Health With WearX

Australia, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PUML’s Genesis WearX Collection has 5000 NFTs, hand drawn and algorithmically generated by PUML’s in-house NFT studio. Among the NFTs launching, there are over 600 unique colourations, trait designs and variations. These include different watch faces, bands, models, accessories, and backgrounds. The NFTs will be developed and distributed on the Ethereum blockchain.



PUML also has plans to collaborate with world-renowned luxury brands to launch custom-designed watch NFTs.



WearX NFTs represent digital wearables possessing real gameplay within the PUML mobile application and DeFi ecosystem. WearX NFTs possess different utilities of varying levels. At present, there are three utilities tied to each NFT.



Battery: This impacts the available claim days a user has to claim the bonus. Plus, it also shows how often a user will have to charge the battery to continue claiming the activity bonuses. For instance, a WearX NFT with Battery Utility Level 1 will have 7 claim days and 10% in-app representation.

Damage Resistance: The NFT watches in PUML are unusable after a certain number of days. This utility defines and impacts this number. The lifespan of the watch begins after the first claim day. If at a point, the Damage Resistance is zero and the watch still has Battery left, it is still unusable. A watch NFT with Damage Resistance Utility Level 1 has a lifespan of one month.

Distance: This utility defines the number of steps that a user can claim. The steps that can be claimed increase with the rarity of the NFT. So, “No Watch” is the least rare WearX NFT utility and allows up to 1000 steps to be claimed. On the other hand, Digital Classic is a super rare utility with a claim limit of up to 20,000 steps.

Coming to the multiplier effect. Users can have multiple NFTs in their account, and all of these NFTs can combine together to provide better outcomes. The WearX watch’s rarity can impact the multiplier, which in turn, decides the amount of reward. The multiplier also increases the PUML earnings. But for this to happen, the users have to ensure that the watch is not broken.



Without WearX NFTs, the PUML users can only access the basic features and challenges. This leads to generating limited rewards, and these users won’t have access to the exclusive rewards specific to WearX NFT holders. However, users with one or more WearX NFTs have a lot more to enjoy and look forward to. A single WearX NFT will grant the users access to challenges equipped for the watch. If that’s not all, they can also access premium PUML fitness classes.



For multiple WearX holders, it’s even better. These users can choose to equip the challenges they want. They can handpick the traits that will get them better rewards in-app, while staking unworn watches to generate passive $PUMLx rewards every day.

About PUML Better Health

PUML Better Health is one of the original Web3, Move-to-Earn, Fitness and Wellness company from Gold Coast, Australia. PUML specialises in the Move-To-Earn industry, where users can get rewarded with their cryptocurrency token $PUMLx on the Ethereum blockchain for completing health challenges such as steps and meditation. PUML successfully launched Move-to-Earn for Corporates in 2021 by signing with major corporations such as Singapore and Malaysia's Western Union, Deloitte, LVMH and many more, generating substantial revenue and growth.



Visit PUML at https://pumlx.com/ or https://twitter.com/pumlhealthio

