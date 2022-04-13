Pumas down Cruz Azul, advance to Champions League final
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pumas UNAM played to a scoreless draw against Cruz Azul on Tuesday night to advance 2-1 on aggregate to the CONCACAF Champions League final.
Pumas will face the winner of the other two-legged semifinal on Wednesday night between the Seattle Sounders and NYCFC. The Sounders won the opener at home, 3-1.
It will be Pumas' first Champions League final and first continental final since 2005. The Champions League winner earns a spot in the Club World Cup.
Pumas won the first leg of the semifinal at home 2-1 last week, with Juan Ignacio Dinenno scoring both goals. But Christian Tabo got a valuable away goal for Cruz Azul.
Defender Arturo Ortiz was sent off at Estadio Azteca with a red card in the 63rd minute, and Pumas was down a player the rest of the way.
Video review overturned a penalty kick awarded to Pumas in the 74th minute.
Cruz Azul played without Carlos Rodriguez, who broke his leg in a Liga MX match against Mazatlan on Friday.
