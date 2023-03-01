PUMA x Fenty Is Back With a Vengeance

Rihanna is already killing Pisces season as the mommy mogul is rumored to be unveiling a new collaboration with PUMA.

The footwear brand teased an upcoming release on Instagram earlier today, captioning the sparse post with a coy, "Coming soon." The Grammy award-winning artist has had a fruitful partnership with PUMA in the past as the two icons have rolled out everything from the fan-favorite fur slides, gothic creepers and boots to '70s-inspired bodysuits, sherpa backpacks and cropped puffer jackets.

Details about the latest drop have not been revealed yet, staying true to Rihanna's penchant for secret projects. Stay tuned for more information and see the Instagram announcement below.