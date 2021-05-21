J. Cole's latest album 'The Off Season' is the inspiration behind his newest sneaker with Puma

Vinciane Ngomsi
·Yahoo Sports Contributor
·1 min read
One week after the long-awaited release of his sixth studio album "The Off-season," Puma and J. Cole are back with a brand-new sneaker inspired by the project that was "years in the making."

The Puma DREAMER 2 “Off-Season Red” is a mix of fiery red and black hues that perfectly transition from on-court performance to effortless style off the hardwood. Additional details include PUMA’s signature ProFoam throughout the midsole which allows for rebound and energy return while the full coverage rubber outsole is enhanced for optimal durability and traction. 

Retailing for $130 a pair, the DREAMER 2 "Off-Season Red" arrive Friday at Puma.com, Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction and Eastbay

