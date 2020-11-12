Puma's new high-end performance line Forever Luxe bridges the gap between premium fabrics and functional fit

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Puma is bridging the gap between premium fabrics and functional fit. The international sportswear brand’s new women’s collection Forever Luxe not only does that, but also promises to keep up with any workout no matter the intensity.

Those with a penchant for color have the option to choose from night rose or fizzy yellow colorways, while fitness enthusiasts who only sport black pieces have their pick of a flattering ebony hue. The debut line include a comfortable, high waist tight with a body contouring feature, mid impact bra with a wide elastic bottom band for extra coverage and a pullover top that functions for both lounging around or recovering after a workout. All styles are infused with the company’s signature dryCELL moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable no matter the elements.

Regardless of if you’re in a spin class or running errands, take solace in knowing that each piece from this line is equipped to leave you feeling at ease while also complimenting your figure.

We listed each piece from the launch below, but shop the entire Forever Luxe collection at Puma.