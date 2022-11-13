'Pulverized everybody and everything': 6 die in midair collision of WWII planes at Dallas air show

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The explosive crash of two vintage World War II planes over a Dallas air show left six people dead and a debris field stretched across an airport, nearby highway and strip mall, authorities said Sunday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading the investigation into the cause of the "horrible tragedy" Saturday at the Wings over Dallas air show.

The planes, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and P-63 Kingcobra fighter plan, collided at around 1:20 pm. above Dallas Executive Airport, less than 10 miles from downtown. The show had drawn more than 4,000 spectators. Mayor Eric Johnson said said no injuries to people on the ground were reported.

"We have had a terrible tragedy in our city," Johnson said. "The videos are heartbreaking. Please, say a prayer for the souls who took to the sky to entertain and educate our families."

'SHOCK AND DISBELIEF': World War II bomber, smaller plane collide and crash at Dallas air show

The Allied Pilots Association, collective bargaining agent for all American Airlines pilots, said two former members, Terry Barker and Len Root, were among the dead.

"Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and colleagues past and present," the association said in a Twitter post, adding that counseling was being made available at its Fort Worth headquarters.

Video from the scene appears to show the P-63 turning into the path of the B-17. Both planes break apart and the P-63 then flies straight into the ground and explodes. Raging flames quickly give way to thick, black smoke.

The B-17 typically has a crew of four to five people while a P-63 usually has a single pilot. The aircraft are flown by highly trained volunteers who are often retired professional pilots, said Hank Coates, president of planes owner Commemorative Air Force. No paying customers were on the planes, he said.

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Fort Worth pilot Victoria Yeager, widow of legendary test pilot Chuck Yeager, was at the event but said on Twitter that she did not see the actual crash.

"I saw the fire just after B-17 crashed into ground. Pulverized everybody & everything. So sad," she said. "P-63 did a belly up in forming up. Very unfortunate – B-17 probably never knew what hit him. Formation flying takes a lot of practice – special skill set."

The B-17, a main component of U.S. air superiority in World War II, is a four-engine bomber used in daylight raids against Germany. Most were scrapped after the war. In 2019, after a bomber crash in Connecticut killed seven people, the NTSB said it had investigated 21 crashes since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers that resulted in 23 deaths.

The Kingcobra was a U.S. plane used mostly by Soviet forces during the war.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 6 die in midair collision of World War II planes at Dallas air show

Latest Stories

  • How Kansas State can earn a berth in Big 12 championship game as early as next week

    The Wildcats have regained control of their own destiny in the Big 12 championship race

  • Former Keller councilman, 67, among victims of midair collision at Dallas air show

    Terry Barker was a retired American Airlines pilot. Another former airline employee from Tarrant County, Len Root, also died in the crash.

  • 'Shock and disbelief': World War II bomber, smaller plane collide and crash at Dallas air show

    Two planes collided and crashed at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas air show, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.

  • 6 People Dead After Two Planes Collide Mid-Air During Dallas Air Show

    A B-17 and a Bell P-63 King Cobra were reportedly involved in the crash at Dallas Executive Airport

  • What we know about the B-17 Flying Fortress, P-63 Kingcobra planes that crashed in Dallas

    The two military fighters collided in midair during a Dallas air show.

  • Ukraine war: Kherson curfew and river ban in security crackdown

    Ukraine moves quickly to maintain order in Kherson, facing Russian troops across the Dnipro river.

  • Week 11 college football winners and losers: Alabama quiets doubters, while Oklahoma sinks deeper

    Alabama and Clemson rebounded with wins, while Oklahoma and Kentucky sunk deeper to lead the college football winners and losers from Week 11.

  • Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eying the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in lifting the relatively obscure congressman to the leader of one of America's largest states. DeSantis, for his part, has long praised Trump and mimicked his style, but has notably declined to put aside his own

  • Six Dead in Aftermath of Plane Collision at Dallas Airshow

    Marina Tanaka / EyeEm via GettyA mid-air crash between two planes during an air show left six people dead on Saturday, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.The collision took place during the Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow. The two planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, crashed around 1:20 p.m as spectators were watching, the Federal Aviation Administration said.A veteran pilot who saw the wreckage described the planes as “pulverized,” according to NP

  • Mitch McConnell Faces Mutiny As GOP Senators Call For Delayed Leadership Elections

    McConnell’s position as leader isn’t seriously in doubt, but the revolt is yet another sign of disarray in the party following the midterms.

  • Calgary police hunting for man involved in 2 northeast shootings, 1 fatal

    Calgary police are investigating two shootings that took place in the city's northeast over the Remembrance Day weekend. The first shooting occurred at 7 a.m. Friday in the neighbourhood of Castleridge. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to hospital in critical condition. The second shooting, which happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the nearby neighbourhood of Falconridge, resulted in the death of one person. They were pronounced dead at the scene. "Investigators from the ho

  • Six dead after vintage planes collide at Texas air show

    (Reuters) -Six people were dead after two vintage military planes collided midair on Saturday and crashed in flames before a crowd of thousands who came to see them fly at a World War Two commemorative air show in Dallas, officials said on Sunday. "Authorities will continue working today on the investigation & identification of the deceased," said Judge Clay Jenkins, the chief elected official in the Texas county. The crash involved World War Two-era planes - a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter - that were flying at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

  • Two planes crash mid-air during Dallas air show

    Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board the planes.Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown.News footage from the scene showed crumpled wreckage of the planes in a grassy area, apparently inside the airport perimeter.

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre