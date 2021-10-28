Pulse Boot Lab Opens 2nd Location in Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel & Conference Centre

Pulse Boot Lab opens second location in Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel and Conference Center

Skiers can get custom-fitted ski boots and accessories at Pulse Boot Lab and Ski Company's new storefront and fitting lab inside the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel.

Banff, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With ski season just around the corner, skiers in Banff, Lake Louise, Calgary and Edmonton have a new reason to get excited about hitting the slopes. For the first time, skiers get custom-fitted ski boots and accessories as Pulse Boot Lab and Ski Company opens a new storefront and fitting lab inside the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel.

Founded in Revelstoke in 2015, this is Pulse Boot Lab’s first expansion outside British Columbia. The new, 300-square-foot Pulse Custom Boot Lab at the Fairmont Banff Springs features:

The store will be staffed with hand-picked ski boot fitters who have been extensively trained in Pulse Boot Lab’s fitting methodology. “Many skiers are wearing the wrong boot for their foot or a boot that isn’t properly fitted,” noted Pulse Boot Lab Founder, Kai Palkeinen. “Our trained bootfitters and technology take the guesswork out of finding the right boot.”

Located in the heart of Banff National Park, the 130-year-old Fairmont Banff Springs is a landmark in the picturesque alpine town of Banff, Alberta. “Now in addition to offering world-class skiing, spa services and golf, skiers will be able to dramatically improve their experience by getting their boots expertly fitted or upgraded,” added Kara Anastasiadis, President, OvareGroup Outdoor. “This is the first in a series of retail expansions across the OvareGroup Outdoor businesses.”

Photo Gallery from Revelstoke store here.

About OvareVentures

OvareVentures is a dedicated growth initiative of OvareGroup. OvareVentures builds, acquires and invests in businesses that can benefit from the working synergy of the OvareGroup suite of services. OvareVentures aligns with companies through direct investment or work equity positions to realize business opportunities and increase ROI. OvareGroup Outdoors is a wholly owned subsidiary of OvareVentures. Learn more at ovareventures.com.

About Pulse Bootfitting, Inc. & Pulse Labs, Inc.

Founded in 2015 in Revelstoke, British Columbia, Pulse Boot Lab is a retail store specializing in custom ski boot fitting. Working with every level of skier, Pulse’s retail location puts a focus on comfort, performance, service and fit guarantee. Pulse Labs, Inc., develops and sells a suite of technology for ski shops that includes a proprietary bootfitting app, custom shell modification tools, custom liners, and bootfitting and performance accessories such as the Pulse Proflex – a successfully funded Kickstarter product that significantly stiffens traditional ski boot shells. Pulse was purchased by OvareVentures in July 2021. For more information, visit Pulse Boot Lab and Ski Company and Pulse Fit System.

