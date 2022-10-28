Pulp to headline Latitude as part of reunion gigs

Pulp, last performed large-scale concerts in 2012, will headline Latitude 2023 on the Friday night

Britpop giants Pulp are to headline the 2023 Latitude festival as the band reforms and plays live for the first time in a decade.

The festival will take place at Henham Park, Suffolk, from 20 to 23 July.

Other headliners will be Paolo Nutini and George Ezra, organisers said, plus performances from acts including The Kooks and The Lightning Seeds.

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker teased a potential reunion on social media earlier this year.

Latitude organisers said the Sheffield-based band would headline the festival on the Friday night in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their album This Is Hardcore.

On Facebook, Cocker said: "Three months ago, Pulp asked, 'What exactly do you do for an encore?' Well… an encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So… Pulp are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… come along & make some noise. See you there."

Jarvis has already appeared at Latitude as a solo performer on the main stage, and as a late-night DJ.

Ahead of Latitude, Pulp will play at venues including Bridlington Spa in East Yorkshire, London's Finsbury Park, Cardiff International Arena and Sheffield Utilita Arena.

Pulp last performed in 2012 with 12,000 people attending a one-off concert, almost 35 years after the band formed.

The band, best known for hits including Disco 2000, Common People and Babies, formed in 1978.

This year's Latitude will be the 17th edition of the festival, which started in 2006.

The Kooks said: "Truly excited to be performing at Latitude for the very first time next year and can't wait to see you all there."

George Ezra also returns as an Obelisk stage headliner, following his well-received set in 2019

Also joining the bill are ex-Beautiful South members Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Sophie-Ellis Bextor, Black Midi, Young Fathers The Beths, The Big Moon and The Dinner Party.

Organisers said a "stunning bill of world-class dance, cultural visionaries, poets, podcasters, and performance artists" would be announced in due course.

