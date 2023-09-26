Pulp to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay party

Jarvis Cocker and his bandmates have enjoyed a successful reunion and tour

Britpop trailblazers Pulp have been announced as the headline act for Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.

Led by frontman Jarvis Cocker, the Sheffield band will bring in the bells against a backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

It follows a hugely successful reunion and a summer tour which included an unforgettable set at TRNSMT in Glasgow.

Cocker said: "When your grandkids ask 'Do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh's Hogmanay?' What will your answer be?"

He added: "Come along and start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes."

The band's set at the Concert in the Gardens in West Princes Street Gardens will be their first in the city for more than 20 years.

Pulp enjoyed huge success in the 1990s, with their album Different Class providing the soundtrack to a generation and winning the Mercury Music Prize in 1996.

Hits including Disco 2000, Common People and Do You Remember The First Time are likely to be on the setlist for the Hogmanay gig - their last of 2023 and their first of 2024.

And it will mark the 30th anniversary of Edinburgh's Hogmanay party, whose previous headliners have included Pet Shop Boys, Mark Ronson and Franz Ferdinand.

Pulp's performance will also be broadcast on screens along Princes Street, where 40,000 revellers are expected for the Hogmanay Street Party.

Tickets to the Pulp gig - due to go on sale on Friday morning - will cost £75, while briefs for the Street Party cost £28.50.

Meanwhile, there will be "foot stompin'" music from across Scotland at The Tartan Zone on Waverley Bridge, and a giant silent disco for 4,000 party-goers.

Fireworks over Edinburgh Castle are a traditional part of Scotland's Hogmanay celebrations

Hogmanay revellers in Edinburgh need to prepare for typical Scottish weather

Organisers UniqueAssembly have also promised live street theatre, drummers, pipers, vintage funfair rides and a carnival atmosphere in the city centre leading up to the bells.

"Reaching the milestone 30th anniversary for Edinburgh's Hogmanay is a phenomenal achievement, which since 1993 has welcomed millions of party people to celebrate at the Home of Hogmanay," the directors said.

"We wanted to make sure that this year was extra special for our audiences and are thrilled to welcome Pulp to the party. This will be the hottest ticket in town, and we recommend people grab their tickets fast to make sure they don't miss out."

They also confirmed that the Torchlight Procession would return on 29 December, as well as the Night Afore Disco Party beneath Edinburgh Castle on 30 December.

City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day said: "The excellent news that pop-pioneers Pulp are set to headline the 30th anniversary concert in the gardens, as part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, is testament to the international reputation that our city and festivals command.

"After the difficult years of the pandemic, I'm overjoyed that our festivals are back to their brilliant best and providing such high-calibre cultural offerings for our residents and visitors. "