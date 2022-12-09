‘Pulp Fiction’ Giveaway: Win a Copy of Quentin Tarantino’s Seminal Film on 4K Blu-ray

For the first time ever, Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film “Pulp Fiction” is being released on 4K Blu-ray, and we at TheWrap have a few copies to give away.

All you have to do is sign up to enter our giveaway right here.

The “Pulp Fiction” 4K Blu-ray – which is currently available for purchase – includes the film in 4K Ultra HD, access to a Digital copy of the film and the following bonus features:

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here are Some Facts on the Fiction

Enhanced Trivia Track (subtitle file)

Blu-ray Disc

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here Are Some Facts on the Fiction

Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary

Deleted Scenes

Behind the Scenes Montages

Production Design Featurette

Siskel & Ebert “At the Movies”- The Tarantino Generation

Independent Spirit Awards

Cannes Film Festival – Palme d’Or Acceptance Speech

Charlie Rose Show

Marketing Gallery

Still Galleries

Enhanced Trivia Track (text on feature)

Soundtrack Chapters (index points in feature)

The film is also available in a Limited-Edition Collector’s SteelBook from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Released in 1994, Tarantino’s second feature film was an instant hit with critics and audiences and became one of the most influential films of the 1990s. Playing with form and structure, the gangster pic won the Palme d’Or at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival, the Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The film features a star-studded cast, including John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Maria de Medeiros, Ving Rhames, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken and Bruce Willis.

Also Read:

What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in December 2022