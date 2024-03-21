‘Pulp Fiction’ Gets the TCM Classic Film Festival Treatment with John Travolta

Grab your royale with cheese and double-check your grandfather’s watch because “Pulp Fiction” just turned 30.

To honor the anniversary of the Oscar-winning Quentin Tarantino film, the 2024 Turner Classic Movies Classic Film Festival will kick off with a special 35mm screening of “Pulp Fiction.” Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe and Emmy winner John Travolta will be in attendance to toast to his 1994 comeback role.

“‘Pulp Fiction’ is one of the most important and influential movies of the 1990s. It was Quentin Tarantino’s magnum opus and the beginning of a well-deserved comeback for John Travolta,” TCM Classic Film Festival host and TCM primetime anchor Ben Mankiewicz said. “Like ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ and ‘The Godfather,’ it changed our thinking about the type of stories Hollywood could tell.”

The theme of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival is “Most Wanted: Crime and Justice in Film” to mark the network’s 30th anniversary. The festival takes place April 18-April 21 and features an extensive lineup of movies, appearances by legendary stars and filmmakers, presentations and panel discussions, special events, and more.

Actor Billy Dee Williams will introduce his films “Lady Sings the Blues” (1972) and “The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings” (1976), while Academy Award-winning makeup artist Lois Burwell will appear with her films “Almost Famous” (2000) and “Lincoln” (2012). Both tributees will also sit down with a TCM host for a conversation in Club TCM located in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

As previously announced, author Jeanine Basinger will additionally introduce a screening of 1951 film “Westward the Women.” Basinger is set to receive the Robert Osborne Award, which recognizes an individual who has helped keep the cultural heritage of classic film alive for future generations.

Additional titles that will screen during the 15th annual TCM Classic Film Festival include “The Big Heat,” “Murder, She Said,” “National Velvet,” “Sabrina” (1954), “The Lavender Hill Mob,” “The Grand Hotel,” and “Send Me No Flowers.”

Last year’s 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival marked a turning point for the network, with auteurs Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese coming together to preserve films and curate programming on the channel.

