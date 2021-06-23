‘Pull aside, stay alive!’ Dust storm, high winds strike Boise area

Chadd Cripe
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A dust storm and high winds struck the Boise area on Tuesday evening — leading to a “severe” emergency alert from the National Weather Service.

“Be ready for sudden drop to zero visibility. Pull aside, stay alive!” the alert read.

The dust storm warning began at 7:14 p.m. It covered Ada County, southwestern Boise County, Payette County, Canyon County and southwestern Gem County. The alert was in effect till 7:45 p.m. High winds and dust hit East Boise about that time.

At 7:12 p.m., a wall of dust was moving at 50 mph in the western Treasure Valley, according to the NWS. Wind exceeded 60 mph. Interstate 84 was expected to have low visibility.

