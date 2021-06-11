CORRECTED-Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting goes to Minneapolis Star Tribune
(Corrects to say "for breaking news reporting" in first paragraph)
NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The Minneapolis Star Tribune won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting on Friday for its coverage of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police, as the announcement of the winners of the most prestigious awards in U.S. journalism got underway in New York. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)