Pulisic suffers pelvic injury on game-winning World Cup goal to advance the US I The Rush

·1 min read

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • The US advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup after beating Iran 1-0

  • A stunning Christian Pulisic goal which left the American star hobbled with a pelvic injury

  • Protest was at play during the US vs Iran match in Qatar

  • The US Men’s National Team was cheered on across the globe, from President Joe Biden to an unexpected fan base

  • NFL star J.J. Watt is the soccer analyst we don’t deserve

  • Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child… and we’re starting to see a theme emerge with the Mahomes’ baby names!

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

