Pulisic says Milan must have more ‘intensity’ vs. Parma to ‘build some confidence’

Ahead of the game between AC Milan and Parma, Christian Pulisic spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the Rossoneri’s situation. After the draw against Torino, the American stated that they must raise the level.

Milan managed to fight back and claim one point against Torino last weekend, but it was far from the season opener they had been hoping for. Tonight, away from home, the goal is to claim the first win of the season and send a message to the rivals.

Speaking to MilanTV and DAZN, as cited by MilanNews, Pulisic spoke about the task at hand and what Milan must do to prevail tonight. He stated that the Rossoneri will need more intensity compared to the Torino clash, during which they got going way too late.

On the start of the season…

“We had a good pre-season. We failed to claim all three points in the opener, now it’s time to put in a little more pressure and intensity. We want to get the first win of the season to build some confidence.”

On his position…

“Last year I played much wider, but I think I can play in all positions. We have a lot of new options, a lot of new players: I feel good in all positions and I’m ready to help the team.

On how many goals he will score this season…

“It’s hard to say. I’m focused on today and trying to score today, then we’ll think about the next games.”

Pulisic is starting in the No.10 role once again and it will be very interesting to see his link-up with Samuel Chukwueze. The former Chelsea man is clearly no stranger to the role but one can’t help to remember his success on the right.