Pulisic happy with first Milan season but says ‘the goal is always to win trophies’

On the eve of AC Milan’s friendly clash against Man City, Christian Pulisic spoke to the media at the press conference. Among other things, he was asked about his first year with the Rossoneri and how he would like to build on that.

Pulisic arrived for around €20m from Chelsea last summer and while everyone knew his potential, there were mixed reactions. Nevertheless, the winger managed to take us all by storm as he scored a great goal in the season opener, ending the campaign with 15 goals and 11 assists.

During the press conference, as cited by AC Milan, Pulisic was asked what he would like to build on for the upcoming season. While he was happy with his individual performances in the 2023/24, the American stated that the important thing is silverware.

“Adjusting to a new club is always challenging. Not speaking the language, moving to a new country, and adapting to a different culture and habits can be difficult. However, the entire AC Milan staff supported me from the very beginning and made me feel as comfortable as possible, allowing me to play my football.

“It was a great first year, and I’m eager to improve even more in the coming months. Last season was excellent for me individually, but the goal is always to win matches and trophies. I hope to do even better this season and help the team achieve success,” he stated.

The feeling is that Milan need a few more reinforcements on the market to really challenge Inter for the Scudetto this season. Alvaro Morata has arrived, and we have done a player profile on him, but that won’t be enough given the holes in the squad.