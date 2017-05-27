Pulisic draws foul for decisive penalty in German Cup final

Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, center, looks down after he played foul against Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, front, during the German soccer cup final match between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) -- American midfielder Christian Pulisic was pulled down by goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky midway through the second half, leading to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's tiebreaking penalty kick that lifted Borussia Dortmund over Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Saturday for its first German Cup title since 2012.

An 18-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic became the youngest American to win a major domestic club trophy in Europe.

Raphael Guerreiro chipped the ball into the penalty area, and Pulisic burst ahead of Frankfurt defender Timmy Chandler - a teammate on the U.S. national team. Hradecky knocked over Pulisic with his right leg at the edge of the 6-year box.

Aubameyang, playing perhaps his last game for Dortmund, chipped the ball down the middle for the goal in the 67th minute as Hradecky dived left.

Ousmane Dembele put Dortmund ahead in the eighth minute, and Ante Rebic tied the score in the 29th.