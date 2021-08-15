Pulido, Salloi lead the way as Sporting Kansas City claims road victory over FC Dallas

Daniel Salloi continued his torrid assault on opposing defenses and Alan Pulido scored for the third time in his last three starts, leading Sporting Kansas City to a 2-0 road victory at FC Dallas Saturday night.

It was Sporting KC’s sixth road win of the season, moving the club into the MLS Western Conference lead.

Pulido put Sporting KC on the board in the 12th minute, netting his eighth goal of the season.

Salloi scored Sporting KC’s second goal in the 63rd minute. He’s now tied for most goals in MLS this season, with 11. He also has six assists.

