Puka Nacua leaves Rams-Lions game with knee injury

Puka Nacua did not return for the second half against the Lions on Sunday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Puka Nacua left Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.

The Los Angeles Rams receiver appeared to suffer the injury in the first half. He briefly returned, then left the game again to meet with medical trainers. Nakua was able to walk on the sideline but left the game on the cart.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/lES3rjPhxY — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 9, 2024

The Rams announced after halftime that he would not return to the game.

Further details of Nacua's injury weren't initially clear. The Lions led, 10-3 at halftime.

Nacua, 23, burst onto the scenes as one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 season. A fifth-round rookie out of BYU, Nacua emerged as the Rams' No. 1 receiving option and one of the most productive receivers in the NFL last season. He finished the season with 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl honors in the process.

With Nacua alongside a healthy Cooper Kupp following two injury-plagued seasons, the Rams entered 2024 with one of the NFL's most promising wide receiver tandems. A long-term injury would be a significant blow to the Rams' offense as they look to compete for their fourth playoff appearance in five seasons.