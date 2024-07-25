Puka Nacua begins training camp as a key cog in Rams' offense after historic rookie season

LOS ANGELES — After the first practice of Los Angeles Rams training camp, it's clear that Puka Nacua is picking up right where he left off.

The second-year wide receiver had one of the best rookie seasons of all time a season ago. The counting stats alone would jump off the page for anyone: 105 receptions for 1,486 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers broke NFL rookie records for receptions and receiving yards, making it clear that the Rams have something special on their hands.

During the scrimmage portion of Wednesday’s training camp at Loyola Marymount University, Nacua had some impressive catches in traffic. One was a corner route when he made an over-the-shoulder catch that elicited cheers from the spectating fans. Another was a diving catch by Nacua across the middle of the field.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was pleased with what he saw out of Nacua during the day.

“Puka looked great. I thought, you know, you can see he's really done a great job of working throughout this offseason,” McVay said after practice. “He and Cooper [Kupp] have really stayed at a really disciplined, detailed program. Came in in shape. He looks physically sturdy. I thought it was a good start. You know, the one thing is this is the first day of training camp.

"But he really started off on the right foot. Made some great plays. I thought Matthew [Stafford] did a great job getting through some progressions. But [Nacua] looked like the guy that we're counting on and want to be able to see him stack another day tomorrow.”

Nacua working out with Kupp in the offseason could only bring positive results. After all, despite Kupp’s injury history, it wasn’t too long ago he captured the receiving triple crown and NFL Offensive Player of the Year award in 2021 and was seen as one of, if not, the best receiver in the game.

Additionally, Nacua also spent the offseason focusing on making sure his body is right for the upcoming season. He reportedly turned body fat into muscle and lost 10-15 pounds.

The tandem of Nacua and Kupp (assuming health), along with veteran Demarcus Robinson and fourth-year receiver Tutu Atwell, are a key part of a Rams offense that projects to be top 10 in the league again. Last season, they finished seventh in yards per game and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be in that similar range again.

When asked about the Rams' receiving room, quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke on how they are going to impact not just the offense this year, but even the defense as well.

“I think what they expect from themselves is to go out there and just compete at a high level, right?" Stafford said Wednesday. "And that's with themselves, with each other, against the guy, you know, across the ball. It's a really competitive room, which makes it great.

“I think Cooper [Kupp], Puka [Nacua], [Robinson], Tutu [Atwell], all those guys in there are just intrinsically motivated guys that come out there and work hard. They're pushing themselves, they're pushing the guys in the room, and they're, you know, in turn pushing our team because they're making our defense better as well. So, it's a joy to have those guys and really put them on the map.”

While the receiving room will undoubtedly get shine in a potential top-10 offense, Nacua has a good shot to become the star of the show. With Kupp’s injury history and the fact that he’s not getting any younger at age 31, the second-year star will have plenty of opportunity as a top target for Stafford this year.

After a record-breaking rookie campaign that saw Nacua make a Pro Bowl and an All-Pro team, the future certainly looks bright for what could be the Rams' WR1 for the foreseeable future.