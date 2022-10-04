Pujols hits 703rd HR to pass Babe for 2nd in RBI; Cards lose

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates as he heads to first base after he hit career home run No. 703 during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates as he heads to first base after he hit career home run No. 703 during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 703 during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 703 during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates as he crosses home plate after he hit home run No. 703 in his career during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols celebrates as he crosses home plate after he hit home run No. 703 in his career during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, top center, rounds the bases after he hit career home run No. 703 during the fifth inning off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, bottom, in a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, top center, rounds the bases after he hit career home run No. 703 during the fifth inning off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, bottom, in a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, top, celebrates with Juan Yepez as he heads to the dugout after he hit home run No. 703 in his career during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, top, celebrates with Juan Yepez as he heads to the dugout after he hit home run No. 703 in his career during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Fans celebrate with St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols as he heads to the dugout after he hit home run No. 703 in his career during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Fans celebrate with St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols as he heads to the dugout after he hit home run No. 703 in his career during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starter Jose Quintana, right, pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    St. Louis Cardinals starter Jose Quintana, right, pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols warms up in the on-deck circle before batting against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols warms up in the on-deck circle before batting against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starter Jose Quintana pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    St. Louis Cardinals starter Jose Quintana pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, right, awaits the pickoff attempt from starting pitcher Jose Quintana as Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) dives back to second during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Newman was safe. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, right, awaits the pickoff attempt from starting pitcher Jose Quintana as Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) dives back to second during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Newman was safe. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski, right, is greeted by Kevin Newman after hitting a solo home run to tie the game against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski, right, is greeted by Kevin Newman after hitting a solo home run to tie the game against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski, right, is greeted by third base coach Mike Rabelo as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run to tie a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski, right, is greeted by third base coach Mike Rabelo as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run to tie a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
JOHN PERROTTO
·3 min read

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs, but the St. Louis Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh 3-2 when the Pirates drew four consecutive walks in the ninth inning to force home the winning run.

The 42-year-old slugger connected off right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. It was Pujols’ 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark.

The drive gave Pujols 2,216 RBIs, passing Ruth on the all-time list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

Pujols, who plans to retire after the season, has 24 home runs this year — his most since hitting 31 for the Los Angeles Angels in 2016. He is one of four players in major league history with 700, joining Barry Bonds (762), Aaron (755) and Ruth (714).

Pujols had been hitless in eight career at-bats against Keller.

With the score tied 2-all in the ninth inning, the Pirates loaded the bases when Ke’Bryan Hayes, Miguel Andujar and Rodolfo Castro drew consecutive walks from Giovanny Gallegos (3-6).

JoJo Romero relieved and walked Oneil Cruz to end the game. It was the first walk-off plate appearance of the rookie’s career.

Before the game, the Cardinals signed Gallegos to a two-year contract worth $11 million that runs through 2024.

Yohan Ramirez (4-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

The Pirates avoided a second straight 100-loss season — at least for now — by beating the NL Central champion Cardinals for the second consecutive day.

Paul Goldschmidt led off the St. Louis sixth with a single before Pujols connected. Keller was chased after giving up two more singles in the inning.

The Pirates rallied to tie it at 2. Bryan Reynolds doubled home a run in the sixth and Jack Suwinski homered off Andre Pallante in the eighth.

Normally a starter, Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas allowed one run in three innings of relief. He followed Jose Quintana, who started and pitched three scoreless innings.

St. Louis used the starters in tandem as manager Oliver Marmol attempts to set his staff for postseason play. The Cardinals host a best-of-three wild-card series beginning Friday, and Marmol has not decided on his rotation.

“It allows us the flexibility to still start them in any game of that three-game set,” he explained before the game.

Keller allowed two runs and six hits in five innings.

PIRATES MOVES

RHP Nick Mears was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and RHP Luis Ortiz was optioned to the same club. Ortiz made his major league debut Sept. 13 and went 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in four starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: 3B Nolan Arenado was scratched from the lineup 15 minutes before the game for what the team said were “precautionary reasons.” … OF Tyler O’Neill (strained left hamstring) went through a full baseball workout but the Cardinals are still uncertain if he will be ready to play by Friday. … RHP Jordan Hicks will either be activated from the injured list and pitch in Wednesday’s regular-season finale or throw a bullpen that day.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (8-7, 4.07 ERA) will start Tuesday night. He has allowed one unearned run over 11 innings in two appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sept. 21. RHP Jack Flaherty is expected to pitch in relief as a postseason tune-up.

Pirates: Had not announced a starter, though RHP JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.58) could be activated from the injured list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

