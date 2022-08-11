Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JACK MAGRUDER
·4 min read
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Austin Gomber during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    1/4

    Cardinals Rockies Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Austin Gomber during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Austin Gomber during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    2/4

    Cardinals Rockies Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Austin Gomber during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    3/4

    Cardinals Rockies Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland sits in the dugout after he was pulled from the mound during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    4/4

    Cardinals Rockies Baseball

    Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland sits in the dugout after he was pulled from the mound during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Austin Gomber during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Austin Gomber during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland sits in the dugout after he was pulled from the mound during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • St. Louis Cardinals
    St. Louis Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Colorado Rockies
    Colorado Rockies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Albert Pujols
    Albert Pujols
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nolan Arenado
    Nolan Arenado
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Paul Goldschmidt
    Paul Goldschmidt
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Freeland
    Kyle Freeland
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Paul DeJong
    Paul DeJong
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Steven Matz
    Steven Matz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chad Kuhl
    Chad Kuhl
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andrew McCutchen
    Andrew McCutchen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals' five-run first inning and connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth for an 8-2 lead. Pujols had four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle.

Quintana (4-5) gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out six in his second quality start since being obtain from Pittsburgh on Aug. 1. He has given two runs and eight hits in 12 innings for the Cardinals, with 13 strikeouts and four walks.

Paul DeJong tied a career high with four hits and had an RBI, Lars Nootbaar had two triples and two RBIs and Yadier Molina had two hits and an RBI as St. Louis rebounded from a 16-5 loss in the first game of the series Tuesday that broke its seven-game winning streak.

Jose Iglesias had two hits and two RBIs and Brendan Rodgers had three hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who scored three in the ninth. They had won three of five.

Quintana fared much better in his second start at Coors Field this season than in his first July 15, when the Rockies roughed him up for six runs in five innings in an 13-2 victory while he was with the Pirates.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (7-8) gave up 10 hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings, leaving after Molina’s single drove in DeJong for a 6-1 lead in the fifth. Freeland, who struck out one and walked two, had won his last three starts.

After Paul Goldschmidt singled to put runners on first and second with one in the first inning, Arenado doubled into the left field corner for a 1-0 lead. The ball was originally ruled foul but overturned on review after the Cardinals challenged.

Pujols, Tyler O’Neill and DeJong followed with RBI hits before Molina was hit by a pitch and Nootbaar made it 5-0 with a sacrifice fly.

GOLDEN SEASON?

Goldschmidt, vying for his first MVP award, entered Wednesday’s game leading the NL in batting average (.329), on-base percentage (.413), slugging percentage (.609) and OPS (1.022). He had 26 homers and 84 RBIs, on pace for career-highs in both.

“The way he prepares is incredible to watch,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “He’s putting together a pretty special season.”

Goldschmidt was the NL MVP runner-up with Arizona in 2013 and 2015, and he has finished in the top six five times. He led the NL in homers, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS in 2013 but was runner-up to Andrew McCutchen.

PUJOLS CLIMBING

Pujols played in his 3,034th game Wednesday, tying Ty Cobb for fifth in major league history. He has 121 sacrifice flies, one short of breaking a tie with Hank Aaron and Frank Thomas for fourth all-time.

NO DOUGH THIS TIME

Former Rockie Arenado’s sixth-inning homer down the left field line hit the UC Health Charity banner, which promises a $5,000 donation from the Rockies’ Foundation to the American Cancer Foundation if struck. The donation is only in effect if a current (not former) Colorado player is at bat.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) was rained out of his first scheduled rehab appearance with Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday. Flaherty has been on the 60-day IL since June 27, a day after his third start of the season. ... LHP Steven Matz (torn ligament) played catch in Colorado on Tuesday and will increase his throwing this week. There is no timetable for his return. ... RHP Jake Woodford was recalled from Memphis on Wednesday, when LHP T.J. McFarland was designated for assignment.

Rockies: C Elias Diaz suffered an apparent knee injury while striking out in the eighth inning and was removed from the game. ... RHP Chad Kuhl (hip) played catch Wednesday and is expected to throw a simulated game Friday. He is unlikely to need a rehab start before returning from the injured list when eligible Aug. 19. ... RHP Jhoulys Chacin (toe) also is expected to throw a simulated game Friday.

UP NEXT

St. Louis RHP Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA) is to oppose Colorado RHP German Marquez (6-9, 5.18) in the deciding game of the three-game series. Hudson has not won in his five starts since June 28. Marquez is 2-1 with a 2.52 ERA in six career starts against the Cardinals.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is