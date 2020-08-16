Puja Banerjee Confirms Her Pregnancy: Will Have a Regular Wedding After Baby Arrives

Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have announced that they are expecting a baby. The actors had tied the knot in April 2020 with a court registration and could not have a regular wedding.

Speaking to Times of India, Puja said, "Yes, Kunal and I are excited about entering this new, beautiful phase in our lives. I am in a happy space now, and have been enjoying my personal time. In fact, I have not stepped out of my apartment since April."

She also had to leave her TV show, Maa Vaishnodevi in June due to the pandemic. She said that she would have continued working during her pregnancy but felt that it was important to take precautions and stay home.

Talking about their wedding, Puja said, "We had a lot of dreams for our wedding, and had planned everything to the T. However, the pandemic changed everything and even my mother, who lives in Kolkata, could not attend our registered wedding. I am hoping to have a regular ceremony and do my pheras with Kunal after the baby arrives. Hopefully, my mother will also be able to attend it."