Pug Named Woof Summits 48 of New Hampshire’s Mountains — to Get a ‘Really Nice Lunch’ at the Top

“He follows right behind me on the trail, like a little baby duck,” says owner Erin McMahon

Erin McMahon Woof the pug in New Hampshire

One small step for man, one giant leap for pug-kind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

At least that's what it feels like 10-year-old pug Woof has done, climbing the New Hampshire 48 — the four-dozen mountains in the state that top out at 4,000 ft. or more — with owner Erin McMahon.

“He follows right behind me on the trail, like a little baby duck,” says McMahon, a 31-year-old physical therapist assistant. “It's my favorite thing just to look back and he has got this big dog smile on his face.”

Together on their weekends they have even climbed some 6,000-ft. mountains, and hiked up to 22 miles in a day.

“He just loves being with me,” says McMahon. “He gets a really nice lunch at the top and he's all about lunch.” (Often on the menu: kibble with pumpkin, cheese or blueberries — "a little extra incentive for doing all that work," McMahon says.)



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Not long ago McMahon adopted another hiking companion, a 3-year-old pug named Lemon, who has also taken to the trails. McMahon chronicles the group's hikes and other outdoor adventures on Instagram @pugsonamountain.

RELATED: More Stories to Make You Smile

Her favorite part of hiking with the dogs? Often, it's the reactions of humans.

"People will say, 'Oh my gosh. I've never seen a pug on a mountain,' " McMahon says. "Or, 'Oh, if he can do it, I can do it.' At the bottom, people will be like, 'A pug? How far is he going to make it?' And I'm like, 'Oh, all the way.' And if you're local to New Hampshire and New England, I just say, 'Oh, he's done all the 48.' And they're like, 'Respect.' "

Though the pups sometimes do get a lift — especially Woof, if his toes are getting wet — "They're really little billy goats," McMahon says of the pups. “They just scamper up!”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.