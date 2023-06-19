Can a puffy headband boost your skincare routine?
The hack
Using a TikTok-loved skincare headband when applying your beauty products.
The test
It took me a while to work out why this was even trending. When you’re doing your skincare and makeup in a rush, who has the time to add a jaunty, puffy headband? But sure enough, one such headband, from vegan skincare brand Versed, did make the rounds online, prized for its exaggerated puffiness and crown-like appeal. So I gave it a go.
Would it make any difference to the quality of my routine? Or was it just a “fun” thing to wear on social media? Of course, any band will do – it doesn’t have to be this obnoxiously cutesy. So I used a fairly normal one and popped it on before I applied my night-time skincare – and I did notice one thing: I invested slightly more time in the routine, possibly because I’d taken the time to put the darn headband on in the first place.
It was also useful when doing my weekly face-mask routine; I put the band on and partially avoided the mask-in-hair debacle that usually ensues. But, really, placebo effects aside, there wasn’t a sizeable difference.
The verdict
I probably wouldn’t bother – unless you have a fringe, when it could be useful (though that’s probably not news to you). I’m still trying to work out why this is so popular – maybe it’s just too cheery for my inner goth to fathom?