Puffer Vest Season Is Here, and These 8 Amazon Styles Are Under $50

Including a number one best-seller for $23.

One of the many things I love about fall weather is that you can comfortably wear a vest. It’s just brisk enough that you’ll want some sort of insulation, but it’s not so cold that you need to pull out your parka. To fully embrace these few weeks of in-between weather, I scoured Amazon for the cutest puffer vests and narrowed the selection down to my top eight picks, all for less than $50.

The list includes both cropped and full-length options in a range of colors and puffer designs. And with prices starting at just $23, you might as well grab a few different styles to wear with sweaters, tees, and flannels this season.

Best Amazon Puffer Vests Under $50

Not only is this cropped puffer vest Amazon’s number one best-selling style, but it’s also on sale for just $23. The vest comes in 18 colors and patterns and two designs — one with a ribbed band around the bottom and another with an adjustable drawstring hem. Both versions have a stand collar, a boxy fit, and a zipper closure down the front. Plus, a shopper confirmed the vest is not “too bulky or big” and looks “cute with any outfit.”

$46

$23

Buy on Amazon

If you prefer a full-length option, opt for this Amazon Essentials puffer vest that’s also on sale right now, coming out to just $37. The best-selling style has a fleece lining for extra warmth, along with snap side pockets and a zipper closure. It comes in 17 colorways, including bright shades, metallics, and neutral tones, and sizes XS through XXL. One reviewer said it’s “very flattering and lightweight, but warm,” while another person said they “wear it all the time with every kind of outfit,” making the vest a “staple piece.”

Amazon

$50

$37

Buy on Amazon

I was even able to find a name-brand vest for less than $50: The Columbia Mix It Around II Vest is on sale for $43 thanks to an on-site Amazon coupon. Available in 15 colors and sizes XS through 3XL, the vest has a quilted design on the top half and smooth fabric on the bottom, making it stand out from your average puffer vest. Plus, it has warm fleece sides and a water-repellent finish. While you can certainly wear the vest on its own, a shopper pointed out that it’s the “perfect non-bulky layering piece under a coat when extra warmth is needed.”

Amazon

$65

$43

Buy on Amazon

For an oversized fit, go with this long puffer vest that’s now just $34. It comes in 10 colors and sizes XS through XXL, and it features a high, stand collar, an adjustable drawstring around the hemline, and slip side pockets. A shopper recommends styling the vest with an “oversized sweatshirt and leggings” for a cute, comfortable, and casual look. Just note — the brand says to order a size down if you’re in between two options, since the vest is made to fit oversized.

Amazon

$40

$34

Buy on Amazon

Below, check out more of Amazon’s cutest puffer vests for less than $50.

Keomud Cropped Puffer Vest

Amazon

$37

Buy on Amazon

Uaneo Cropped Stand Collar Puffer Vest

Amazon

$46

$30

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest

Amazon

$48

Buy on Amazon

Trendy Queen Puffer Vest

Amazon

$69

$31

Buy on Amazon

