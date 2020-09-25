This £45 M&S puffer coat comes in five colours and is selling fast

This £45 quilted M&S coat comes in five colours and is selling fast. (M&S)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Fashion editors the country over will tell you that if you need a new coat and you’re on a budget then Marks and Spencer is the place to go.

Not only is their autumn/winter range totally wearable, it also contains some pretty standout outerwear pieces.

Head and shoulders above the rest is this quilted puffer coat – and clearly we aren’t the only people who think so, as the coat is already sold out in black - though don’t panic, it’s still available in grey, berry, pink and navy.

Why we love it:

Not only do you get all the warmth of a puffer without looking like a blowfish, this coat is also surprisingly lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re doing a weight-training workout just by wearing it.

The coat also has a design detail that is frustratingly frequently missing from women’s coats – a secure internal pocket to keep your essentials safe. Plus it has a concealed hood, so you won’t get caught out by sudden downpours.

What the reviews say:

With over 55 bundled-up shoppers having already left reviews for the puffer, it’s clear that this coat is proving popular.

“This coat is so useful for keeping out a chilly breeze without too much padding - so is flattering rather than fattening. ”

“I can see that this will be my favourite, especially when taking my westie for a walk.”

“Gorgeous colour coat. Elastic cuffs to keep your arms cozy. Good length.”

“I love this coat and its fantastic value for money, it’s lightweight but warm and soft. The hood is very well hidden, if you don’t need it you wouldn't know it was there.”

“Such a fantastic coat, even more so for the price. Lovely and warm, and the fit is very flattering.”

Buy it: Thermowarmth™ Quilted Puffer Coat | £45 from Marks & Spencer